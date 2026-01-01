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England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Fo Joggers - Midnight Navy/White

England Club Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers

40% off

Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB7971-410

England Club Fleece

40% off

Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pocket bags: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB7971-410

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
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    England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Fo Joggers

    England Club Fleece

    40% off

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