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Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts - Phantom

Recycled Materials

Nike Energy

Women's Woven Shorts

$150
Select SizeSize Guide

These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IO1988-030

Nike Energy

$150

These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.

Product Details

  • Zip pockets
  • Elastic waistband with drawstring
  • Body/lining: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IO1988-030

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

How This Was Made

    • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

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    Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts

    Nike Energy

    $150

    Complete the look