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Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
$150
These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.
- Colour Shown: Phantom
- Style: IO1988-030
Nike Energy
$150
These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.
Product Details
- Zip pockets
- Elastic waistband with drawstring
- Body/lining: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Phantom
- Style: IO1988-030
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
How This Was Made
- Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.
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Nike Energy
$150