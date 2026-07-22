 
image 1 of 3
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap - White/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club

Unstructured Tennis Cap

$35

See Price in Bag

White/Black
Black/White
Steam/Black

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

On the tennis courts to beyond, take up your favourite workouts in the Nike Club Cap. This unstructured mid-depth cap has advanced sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel fresh all match long. Plus, it's super-breathable for when the action heats up. We also shortened the AeroBill to prevent any distractions when you're ready to serve up that next ace.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FB5598-100

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club

$35

On the tennis courts to beyond, take up your favourite workouts in the Nike Club Cap. This unstructured mid-depth cap has advanced sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel fresh all match long. Plus, it's super-breathable for when the action heats up. We also shortened the AeroBill to prevent any distractions when you're ready to serve up that next ace.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Smooth, lightweight fabric has plenty of stretch for the perfect fit.
  • Perforations on the crown and sweatband provide extra breathability.
  • Hook-and-loop back strap lets you easily adjust the fit.

Product details

  • Body: 90% polyester/10% elastane. Underbill: 100% polyester. Sweatband: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Front Panel Lining: 90% polyester/10% elastane.
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FB5598-100

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
    • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

Reviews (16)

3.8 stars

  • GeoffJ618323324

    Perfect fit for a large head with lots of hair!

  • Comfortable to wear

    John422290444

    Nice comfortable cap, perfect for our warmer weather.

  • Far too big

    JosephO836052687

    S/m is far too big for a s/m sized head! Would be surprised if it wasn’t too big for Vincent kompany

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club

$35

Complete the look

Item 3 of 18