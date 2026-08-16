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Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Visor - Black/Anthracite/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace

Visor

$30

See Price in Bag

Black/Anthracite/White
Steam/Anthracite/Black
White/Anthracite/Black

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

This unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court. Ventilation in the design provides a breezy feel where you need it most, while the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay fresh. The shortened AeroBill is designed for minimal distractions while you're serving so you can confidently play your best.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
  • Style: FB6443-010

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace

$30

This unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court. Ventilation in the design provides a breezy feel where you need it most, while the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay fresh. The shortened AeroBill is designed for minimal distractions while you're serving so you can confidently play your best.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The shortened AeroBill is breathable and helps reduce distractions.
  • The back strap is easily adjustable to help you find the right fit.
  • The vent holes around the crown are strategically placed based on sweat-mapping.
  • The UV protection helps protect against the sun in areas covered by the visor.
  • The perforated liner provides extra breathability.

Product Details

  • Body: 90% polyester/10% elastane. Underbill: 100% polyester. Lining: 80% polyester/20% elastane.
  • Do not wash
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
  • Style: FB6443-010

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
    • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

Reviews (9)

4.1 stars

  • IANRAY212123727

    Great fit! Value for money. I will buy one for my kiddo!

  • Cute but Velcro adjustment pulls longer here.

    patty0d80bc11bce646eeb2729c6606ff0864

    This is a cute visor, but the Velcro on the back for adjustments catches on my hair and pulls it out . If you don’t have short hair, beware!

  • Comfy stylish visor

    DelgertuyaG931496917

    Fits true size. Very comfortable. I like it black material inside because when you get sweaty it gets dirty easily. Looks fashionable. Whit color looks good on everything.

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Visor

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace

$30

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