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Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Baby & Toddler Shoes
$50
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Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.
- Colour Shown: White/Bleached Lilac/Sail/Black
- Style: IV6226-100
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
$50
Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.
Benefits
- Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap make these shoes easy to get on and off.
- Lightweight mesh in the upper helps keep your feet cool. We reinforced the toes, sides and heels for added durability.
- Springy foam helps cushion your every stride, giving you the soft and supportive feel you need to go the distance.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Hook-and-loop closure
- Elastic laces
- Colour Shown: White/Bleached Lilac/Sail/Black
- Style: IV6226-100
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Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
$50