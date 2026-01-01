image 1 of 8
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
$90
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy sling's main compartment has a plush-lined tablet sleeve to help keep your small tech safe and organised. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1285-010
Nike Commute
$90
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy sling's main compartment has a plush-lined tablet sleeve to help keep your small tech safe and organised. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
Benefits
- Convertible shoulder strap lets you wear on your right or left.
- Padded back panel and shoulder strap add comfort.
- External hoops provide easy hang and grab access.
- Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.
Product Details
- 23cm W × 38cm H × 7.5cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester Coin bag: 59% nylon/ 41% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1285-010
Free Delivery and Returns
How This Was Made
- Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Commute.
Nike Commute
$90