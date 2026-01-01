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Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
40% off
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Light Photo Blue/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
- Style: IB4988-435
Brazil Strike
40% off
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.
Product Details
- Body: 91% polyester/9% elastane Panels: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Photo Blue/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
- Style: IB4988-435
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
- Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.
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Brazil Strike
40% off