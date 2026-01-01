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Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
40% off
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.
- Colour Shown: Light Menta/Light Photo Blue/Canary
- Style: IH1662-369
Brazil Academy Pro
40% off
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.
Product Details
- Ribbed cuff and neck band
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Menta/Light Photo Blue/Canary
- Style: IH1662-369
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
- Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.
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Brazil Academy Pro
40% off