Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat

Tick fell off
Lun978584188
I’ve had this hat for around 3 weeks now, the Nike tick has fallen off! The hat is great but quality not impressed at all from Nike.
Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Nike Apex
Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
4.2 stars
Tick fell off
Lun978584188
I’ve had this hat for around 3 weeks now, the Nike tick has fallen off! The hat is great but quality not impressed at all from Nike.
Great purchase
MMTT
Good fit and high quality
Nickel
Dxk9c7esM687135119
Parfait ! Très Bonne qualité !
Nike Apex