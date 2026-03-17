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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - White/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's Shoes

20% off
Select SizeSize Guide

The shoe that started it all gets some sparkle in this stunning iteration of the AJ1. The iconic mid-top silhouette glows with a dazzling, chrome-like upper that catches eyes and turn heads.


  • Colour Shown: White/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver
  • Style: FN5031-100

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

20% off

The shoe that started it all gets some sparkle in this stunning iteration of the AJ1. The iconic mid-top silhouette glows with a dazzling, chrome-like upper that catches eyes and turn heads.

Product details

  • Wings logo on heel
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber traction
  • Jumpman Air logo on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: White/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver
  • Style: FN5031-100

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
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Reviews (32)

4.8 stars

  • Think again

    NeilG108727316

    Don't buy these shoes. They're too good for you. They're all mine.

  • Stylish and Fabulous

    Sam1012

    These are some really cool looking Jordans. I love the fit and the style.

  • Birthday sneaker!

    Nike User

    The prettiest sneaker ever. This is my favorite style of Jordan. Keeping them in the box till my birthday.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

20% off

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