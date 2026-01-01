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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Short-Sleeve Running Top - Black/White
Modelled by Nike athlete: JC Stevenson

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Short-Sleeve Running Top

$120

See Price in Bag

Designed for speed, this lightweight, race-ready top helps keep you dry all the way to the finishing line. The sweat-wicking knit fabric features a fresh print and has all-over perforations for an ultra-breathable feel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM5365-010

Nike AeroSwift

$120

Designed for speed, this lightweight, race-ready top helps keep you dry all the way to the finishing line. The sweat-wicking knit fabric features a fresh print and has all-over perforations for an ultra-breathable feel.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The engineered knit fabric is lightweight and breathable.
  • The bonded seams on the shoulder reduce bulk for a lighter feel.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM5365-010

Size & Fit

    • As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
    • Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

How This Was Made

    • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

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    Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Short-Sleeve Running Top

    Nike AeroSwift

    $120

    More Info

      • As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
      • Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.

    Complete the look