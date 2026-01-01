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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Short-Sleeve Running Top
$120
See Price in Bag
Designed for speed, this lightweight, race-ready top helps keep you dry all the way to the finishing line. The sweat-wicking knit fabric features a fresh print and has all-over perforations for an ultra-breathable feel.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM5365-010
Nike AeroSwift
$120
Designed for speed, this lightweight, race-ready top helps keep you dry all the way to the finishing line. The sweat-wicking knit fabric features a fresh print and has all-over perforations for an ultra-breathable feel.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- The engineered knit fabric is lightweight and breathable.
- The bonded seams on the shoulder reduce bulk for a lighter feel.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM5365-010
Size & Fit
- As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
- Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
How This Was Made
- Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.
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Nike AeroSwift
$120
More Info
- As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
- Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.