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ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

$64

Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IM6177-121

ACG

$64

Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.

Product Details

  • ACG clamp label
  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IM6177-121

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

How This Was Made

    • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

Reviews (1)

4 stars

  • Oversized fit!

    Peyton179836609

    Bought this shirt at a local skate shop. I am 6’2 and normally am a Size L (sometimes XL). I bought a M and it fits perfectly! Also heavyweight/premium type shirt

ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

ACG

$64

Complete the look