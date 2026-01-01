ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts

Recycled Materials
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
- Style: IM5134-355
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.
Stay-dry support
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Panels with four-way stretch help keep your movement unrestricted.
Trail-ready storage
These shorts have four drop-in pockets—two side pockets and two back pockets to stash your essentials.
Product Details
- Body: 100% polyester Panel: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Lining: 92% polyester/8% elastane.
- Elastic hem at brief lining
- Elastic waistband with drawstring
- Reflective Design ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
- Style: IM5134-355
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
How This Was Made
- Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.
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ACG 'Chamo Camo'