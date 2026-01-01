ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts

ACG 'Chamo Camo'

$80

Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.

Stay-dry support

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Panels with four-way stretch help keep your movement unrestricted.

Trail-ready storage

These shorts have four drop-in pockets—two side pockets and two back pockets to stash your essentials.