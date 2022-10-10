Sleep Tips. Nike Training Club

Sleep Tips

Clear, practical guidance to help you sleep better and give your mind and body the rest you need.

Is It Unhealthy to Eat Before Bed? Experts Explain

Health & Wellness

Is It Unhealthy to Eat Before Bed? Experts Explain

The answer isn't always simple.

5 Expert-recommended Yoga Poses For Sleep

Health & Wellness

5 Yoga Moves to Help You Sleep Better

Sleep experts share a handful of yoga poses that could help you snooze a bit easier.

Should You Sleep in a Bra? Experts Weigh In

Health & Wellness

Is It OK to Wear a Bra to Sleep? Experts Weigh In

Check out these tips, potential benefits and pitfalls from health professionals to take into consideration.

How to Sleep Better at Night Naturally, According to Experts

Health & Wellness

How to Sleep Better at Night, According to Experts

A registered dietitian and sleep psychologist offer advice on how to get more restful sleep each night.

What to Do if You Can’t Sleep, According to Experts

Health & Wellness

Can't Sleep? Here's What Experts Say To Do

Try these tips to quickly drift off and secure more precious hours of shut-eye.

How Are Sleep And Stress Related?

Coaching

Conquer the Cruel Sleep-Stress Cycle

Your Zs and your mental health are in a long-term relationship—a complicated one. Simplify the struggle to make progress.

The Science of Good Sleep

Coaching

The Fundamentals: The Science of Sound Sleep

Follow these five expert tips and you can wake up well rested—and with a competitive advantage.

Feel Better After a Bad Night’s Sleep

Coaching

Bad Night's Sleep? Bounce Back Now

Follow this plan the morning after a sleepless night to avoid a repeat and feel better.

How to Sleep on Demand

Coaching

Learn to Sleep on Demand

If falling asleep quickly is not an ability that you've been blessed with, know that it's a learnable skill—and one that many elite athletes "train" for. Here's how they do it, and how you can too.

How Sleep Affects Your Immune System

Coaching

How Sleep Affects Your Immune System

When you're powered down, your body creates antibodies to help protect you against intruders. Sleep better and stay well with these three tips.

What Is Acute Insomnia—and How Do You Stop It?

Coaching

Stop Acute Insomnia From Setting You Back

Even a couple of sleepless nights can harm your performance and well-being. Here's how you can get your sleep back on track.

What to Eat for Better Sleep

Coaching

Eat Your Way to Better Sleep

Fine-tune your dietary habits with this advice to boost your chance for great Zs, starting tonight.

How to Get Better Sleep Even If You’re Working Late

Coaching

Stop Letting Work Sabotage Your Sleep

Prevent late-night work from keeping you up at night with these three expert-backed tips.

Regulate Your Body Clock for Better Sleep and More Energy

Coaching

How to Regulate Your Body Clock for Better Sleep and More Energy

Figuring out the optimum time of day to train and eat could improve your sleep and performance.

6 Ways To Wake Up Happier and More Alert

Coaching

6 Ways To Wake Up Happier And More Alert

These simple, expert-backed habits will help you start your day with more energy.

Nap to Improve Performance

Coaching

Training You Can Do With Your Eyes Closed

Science shows that adding naps to your routine can make you a better athlete. Here's how to reap rewards by doing (almost) nothing.

How to Trick Your Brain Into Better Sleep

Coaching

How to Trick Your Brain Into Better Sleep

A mindset shift might be all you need to bank more and higher-quality shut-eye. Try this research-backed approach.

