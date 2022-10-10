Mindset Tips. Nike Training Club

Mindset Tips

Sport & Activity

The 7 Best Beginner-friendly Yoga Poses, According to Yoga Instructors

Try out these beginner-friendly yoga poses that can help you strengthen and stretch your body, head to toe.

Health & Wellness

Should You Work Out If You're Ill?

Exercising when you're not feeling well can be risky—here's what experts want you to know.

Sport & Activity

The Top 9 Reasons to Start Running

Whether you want to boost your mood, grow your social circle, get outside or run your first race, running can offer a host of benefits outside of weight loss alone.

Sport & Activity

Five Simple Ways to Create a Relaxing At-Home Yoga Space

Here's how to channel the relaxing and calming vibes of your go-to yoga studio in the comfort of your home.

Health & Wellness

5 Reasons You're Working Out But Not Seeing Results

Here are a few roadblocks you could be running into if you're putting in the work but not seeing physical results.

Health & Wellness

On Your Period? No Problem—Here's How You Can Crush Your Workout

When that time of the month hits, working out can lose its appeal. But getting active regulates the hormones responsible for PMS, helping you feel and function at your best.

Sport & Activity

How Long Does It Take to See Results from Working Out?

Whether your goal is to build muscle, lose fat or improve endurance, these guidelines can help you monitor your progress.

Sport & Activity

Here's Exactly How You Can Run Longer Without Getting Tired

Find out what's causing you to feel fatigued a mile into your run, then, learn helpful tips on how you can boost both your physical and mental stamina.

Health & Wellness

What Are the Benefits of Exercise on Mental Health?

Exercise can help improve your mood by helping to reduce and alleviate feelings of anxiety or stress.

Health & Wellness

How Exactly Does Exercise Reduce Stress?

Here's how physical activity can rewire your brain so that you cope with stress more effectively.

Sport & Activity

How to Start Running (or Get Back Into It After a Long Break)

Whether you're just starting or returning to action, getting in running shape doesn't have to be a daunting process. Here are some expert tips to help you get (re)started.

Health & Wellness

What Exactly Is a Runner's High?

Why it's normal to feel "high" after a long run.

Sport & Activity

5 Ways to Introduce Yoga Into Your Life

Whether you're a newbie to yoga or getting back into a routine, applying a daily practice can be advantageous to both your body and mind.

Health & Wellness

How to Start Running After 40

Start a running programme at any age to boost health and wellness.

Sport & Activity

28 Reasons to Start Doing Yoga Today

Science is finally catching up to yoga's many health benefits, from improved strength to better sleep and mood enhancement.

Sport & Activity

Diet vs. Exercise: Which Is More Important for Weight Loss?

Is regular exercise more important than a healthy diet? That depends on your goal. Here are the pros and cons of focusing on exercise vs. diet.

Sport & Activity

How to Breathe Whilst Running

Much like running itself, there's a technique to breathing whilst running. If you find yourself breathless but are physically energised, it's a sign you may need to adjust your breathing pattern.

Sport & Activity

Antenatal Yoga: What Not to Do During Pregnancy

Beyond keeping you active, there are other perks to following a yoga practice during pregnancy.

