THE SUPER-BOUNCY AIR MAX MOTIF
Air just got magical. Play all day with the Air Max that is just for kids.
Grown-ups think that the Air Bubble you see in the Air Max Motif is just air, but we know better. 👀
Pick up a shoe and take a look through one of those windows and you’ll see what we mean. And that’s just the start. You have to try them on and start playing to really get to know that squidgy-soft, bouncy-ball feeling.
Because bubbles are a bit magic. ✨
But you already knew that.
NIKELAND on Roblox
What’s inside the Nike Air Max Bubble? Anything you can imagine! Find out for yourself by going to NIKELAND on Roblox and stepping into the world of... Airtopia.
JUMP IN
Enter the magical world inside the Air Max Bubble with our fun AR filter.
PRESS TO INFLATE
WANT EVEN MORE AIR?
All-day play is just a few steps away. Check out all the Nike Air Max available in kids’ sizes.
