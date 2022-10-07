What Are the Benefits of Jumping Rope Every Day?

Skipping isn't just for kids. The exercise is versatile and often used as a warm-up or even as a key part of the workout itself.

Mike Matthews, ISSA-certified personal trainer and author of "Muscle for Life: Get Lean, Strong, and Healthy at Any Age!" says that skipping can fit seamlessly into just about any workout routine.

"You can skip at a slow, steady pace if you want to use it as low-impact, steady-state cardio or you can increase the intensity with techniques like high knees or double-unders (when the rope passes under the feet twice per jump), if you want to use it for HIIT-style training", he says. "Plus, if you're pushed for time and looking for an effective full-body workout, skipping is an excellent solution".

Not only can the repetitive movement of skipping elevate your heart rate, work muscles in the arms and legs, and burn calories, it may even provide a quick jolt of joy. If you find skipping to be a fun activity, you'll probably stick with it. A 2020 study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology found that any form of physical activity someone considers enjoyable and stimulating can encourage them to work out more often.

And, skipping can also be a safe exercise for people of all ages. A 2018 meta-analysis of nine studies published in Sports Medicine found that up to three training sessions of skipping per week (where each session included three sets of 10 jumps per set, followed by 60 seconds of rest after each set) can enhance strength in adults over the age of 50. It's important to note, though, study participants didn't have any medical condition that could impair movement. Make sure you check in with your doctor to decide if skipping will be an effective exercise for your needs.