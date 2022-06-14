How Does Exercise Lower Blood Pressure?

Blood Pressure Monitor



A healthcare provider can measure your blood pressure by using an inflatable cuff that goes around your arm. The band constricts the arm to cut off blood flow through the brachial artery. This constriction is slowly released, allowing blood to flow back into the area. The device senses arterial wall vibrations to measure the pressure of blood in your arteries and determine if you have high blood pressure or low blood pressure.



Manual Testing



If you don't have access to regular healthcare check-ups, you can get an idea of what your blood pressure levels are at home. Though this at-home trick won't guarantee you an accurate reading, it's still a good indicator.

Place your two forefingers on the inside of the opposite wrist. Feel around until you can locate a pulse, it will be just below the wrist creases, towards your thumb. Set a timer for 10 seconds and count the number of pulses you feel. Multiply that figure by six to get your heart rate for one minute.



Assuming you are at rest, an elevated heart rate is linked to high blood pressure.