Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      1. Tennis
        2. /
      2. Kleding
        3. /
      3. Rokjes En Jurken

      Black Tennis Skirts & Dresses

      Rokjes En Jurken
      Geslacht 
      (1)
      Dames
      Shop op prijs 
      (0)
      Sale en aanbiedingen 
      (0)
      Sport 
      (1)
      Kleur 
      (1)
      Zwart
      Kenmerken 
      (0)
      Pasvorm 
      (0)
      Technologie 
      (0)
      Meer maten 
      (0)
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Tennisrok
      Duurzame materialen
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Tennisrok
      € 54,99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Tennisrok met plooien
      Duurzame materialen
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Tennisrok met plooien
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Tennisrok
      Duurzame materialen
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Tennisrok
      € 69,99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Tennisjurk
      Duurzame materialen
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam
      Tennisjurk
      € 109,99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Ruimvallende rok
      Duurzame materialen
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Ruimvallende rok
      € 49,99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage Tennisrok
      Duurzame materialen
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage
      Tennisrok
      € 74,99
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Tennisjurk
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Tennisjurk
      € 84,99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Ruimvallende tennisrok (Plus Size)
      Duurzame materialen
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Ruimvallende tennisrok (Plus Size)
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Tennisrok met print
      Duurzame materialen
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Tennisrok met print
      € 74,99

      Black tennis skirts & dresses: freedom to move

      When you're ready to own the court, our women's black tennis dresses are a perfect choice. Sleek, clutter-free outlines ensure distraction-free wear, and stretchy fabrics give you the ultimate freedom of movement. As the action heats up, our unique Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat where it can dry fast, keeping you cool and focused throughout tough sets.

      If you prefer to mix and match your look, a black tennis skirt makes a great addition to your on-court apparel. Designs with built-in shorts give extra support and coverage, and pockets make a handy place to stash spare tennis balls. Choose fitted shapes with side splits for a neat outline with room to move, or opt for black pleated tennis skirts for a more flowing effect.

      At Nike, we're committed to making our business as green as possible. When you see apparel with the 'sustainable materials' label, that means we've used at least 50% recycled content to make it. Think polyester harvested from plastic bottles or nylon spun from carpets and fishing lines. We're not at our zero-carbon, zero-waste goal yet, but we're determined to get there. We hope you'll come with us.