      Nike ACG Karst

      Rugzak (29 liter)

      € 119,99

      Met de Nike ACG Karst rugzak ben je klaar voor je volgende avontuur. Het stevige design heeft voldoende ruimte voor je outdooressentials. De rugzak heeft robuuste details, zoals een kettinglusconstructie en een verstelbare draagband.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Dark Smoke Grey/Ironstone
      • Stijl: CK7510-013

      Beoordelingen (5)

      3.6 Sterren

      • Room For Improvement

        d4purcell - 25 jul. 2021

        I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.

      • Love it

        B R. - 12 jul. 2021

        comfortable

      • Fashion imitation of a serious bag

        AlexT156460213 - 04 mei 2021

        Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.