RUNNING

RUNNING

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  2. Shoes

Women's White Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$220
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$300
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$390
THE KEELY HODGKINSON COLLECTION
THE KEELY HODGKINSON COLLECTION
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Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$320
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
$140
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$220
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
$100
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
$140
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Nike Pegasus 1 G Golf Shoes
Nike Pegasus 1 G
Golf Shoes
$230
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
$160
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's shoes with reflective accents
$240
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
$140
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$270
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$230
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$300

White running shoes for women: power your performance

Our women's white running shoes help runners everywhere enhance their performance. Think engineered outsoles to suit your running surface. Flexible mesh uppers that move when you do. And world-class cushioning to protect your joints and muscles.

Because running can be demanding on your body, we design our women's white runners with specialist built-in support. Pairs with Nike Air units give you the cushioned protection you need to run with confidence. Plus, our revolutionary lightweight materials mean you'll get shock absorption without unwanted weight or bulk. Experience a springy, propulsive feel that powers you through each stride—so you stay ready for your next challenge.

A successful run is built from the ground up. Our white running shoes for women come with a choice of outsole designs to suit your needs. Lightly textured rubber designs have excellent durability—perfect for tackling smooth, hard surfaces like footpaths or asphalt. For track events, check out our women's white runners with spikes. These give extra bite for powerful push-offs and confident landings. Meanwhile, our trail-running shoes feature deep, directional cleats so you can take on rough, slippery terrain with ease.