White runners: engineered to go the distance
Our company started with running shoes, so it's no surprise that the sport is still at the heart of what we do. Today, we engineer each element of our white runners to help you smash your goals. Take our outsoles, for example. We make them to suit the surface you're running on, so you experience maximum stability wherever the journey takes you. Meanwhile, white running shoes with supportive inner soles cushion and protect your feet throughout every stride and mile. Choose white sport shoes with breathable uppers that let you stay fresh and focused for longer, and you're all set to tackle your next challenge.
Move with confidence
At Nike, we know every run and every runner is unique. That's why we design our white running sneakers with a choice of outsoles to suit your chosen surface. If you mostly run in urban environments, look for lightly textured soles made from durable rubber—perfect for pounding the pavement. When you're ready for trail adventures, go for pairs with deep directional cleats that keep you stable on slippery ground. Focused on track-and-sprint events? We have specialist running spikes to power you through to the finish.
Lasting comfort
Because running can be tough on your joints and muscles, we build our white running shoes with world-class cushioning inside. Our Nike Air units deliver exceptional protection without weighing you down. Meanwhile, their responsive design gives you a springy, propulsive feel to power your next stride. Choose white runners with units in the heel or toe for targeted support. Or, go for Nike Air units that run the length of the sole for extra bounce.
Power to perform
With lots of designs to choose from, you'll find white running shoes that suit your unique needs at Nike. For a light-as-air feel, look for pairs with woven-mesh uppers. We craft these with innovative fibres that flex with every movement of your foot, so nothing holds you back from crossing the finish line. Meanwhile, breathable weaves ensure air can circulate around your feet—helping you stay cool and comfortable. If you need durable white sports shoes that can stand up to the elements, check out leather styles. You'll also find white runners with weather-resistant GORE-TEX finishes to keep you protected from the rain.
Find your fit
To perform at your peak, you need footwear that suits your running style. Our low-profile runners in white have a sleek, minimalist shape for maximum mobility. That makes them a smart option for sprinting and tackling smooth surfaces like tracks or pavements. If you prefer a bit more support around the ankle, go for high-rise white runners that offer extra stability. Look for padding at the collar to help prevent chafing, plus pull tabs at the heels so they're easy to slip on and off.