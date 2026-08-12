RUNNING

RUNNING

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    2. /
  2. Shoes

White Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$220
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$300
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$390
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$320
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$150
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$80
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$150
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$160
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$220
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
$200

White runners: engineered to go the distance

Our company started with running shoes, so it's no surprise that the sport is still at the heart of what we do. Today, we engineer each element of our white runners to help you smash your goals. Take our outsoles, for example. We make them to suit the surface you're running on, so you experience maximum stability wherever the journey takes you. Meanwhile, white running shoes with supportive inner soles cushion and protect your feet throughout every stride and mile. Choose white sport shoes with breathable uppers that let you stay fresh and focused for longer, and you're all set to tackle your next challenge.

Move with confidence

At Nike, we know every run and every runner is unique. That's why we design our white running sneakers with a choice of outsoles to suit your chosen surface. If you mostly run in urban environments, look for lightly textured soles made from durable rubber—perfect for pounding the pavement. When you're ready for trail adventures, go for pairs with deep directional cleats that keep you stable on slippery ground. Focused on track-and-sprint events? We have specialist running spikes to power you through to the finish.

Lasting comfort

Because running can be tough on your joints and muscles, we build our white running shoes with world-class cushioning inside. Our Nike Air units deliver exceptional protection without weighing you down. Meanwhile, their responsive design gives you a springy, propulsive feel to power your next stride. Choose white runners with units in the heel or toe for targeted support. Or, go for Nike Air units that run the length of the sole for extra bounce.

Power to perform

With lots of designs to choose from, you'll find white running shoes that suit your unique needs at Nike. For a light-as-air feel, look for pairs with woven-mesh uppers. We craft these with innovative fibres that flex with every movement of your foot, so nothing holds you back from crossing the finish line. Meanwhile, breathable weaves ensure air can circulate around your feet—helping you stay cool and comfortable. If you need durable white sports shoes that can stand up to the elements, check out leather styles. You'll also find white runners with weather-resistant GORE-TEX finishes to keep you protected from the rain.

Find your fit

To perform at your peak, you need footwear that suits your running style. Our low-profile runners in white have a sleek, minimalist shape for maximum mobility. That makes them a smart option for sprinting and tackling smooth surfaces like tracks or pavements. If you prefer a bit more support around the ankle, go for high-rise white runners that offer extra stability. Look for padding at the collar to help prevent chafing, plus pull tabs at the heels so they're easy to slip on and off.