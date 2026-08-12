Women's White Sneakers

(172)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
$200
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
$210
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
$160
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
Discover your match.
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Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$300
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential Women's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential
Women's Shoe
$180
NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature Women's Shoes
Bestseller
NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
Women's Shoes
$100
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
$240
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$400
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
$160
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Basketball Shoes
$280
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP Women's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Women's Shoes
$160
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$220
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Just In
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
$110
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Just In
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
$250
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$160
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skate Shoes
$150
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike SB Code 58
Nike SB Code 58 Skate Shoes
Nike SB Code 58
Skate Shoes
$140
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$220
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$220
Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium
Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium
Men's Shoes
$190
Nike Tennis Centre
Nike Tennis Centre Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre
Women's Shoes
$150
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
$190
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Luka 5 'Ghost' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Women's Shoes
$200
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
$140
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$220
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$140
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
$140
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$160
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise' Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Women's Shoes
$300
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
$340
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$340
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$260
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Just In
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
$250
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$160
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skate Shoes
$150
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike SB Code 58
Nike SB Code 58 Skate Shoes
Nike SB Code 58
Skate Shoes
$140
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$220
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes (Wide)
$220
Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium
Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium
Men's Shoes
$190
Nike Tennis Centre
Nike Tennis Centre Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre
Women's Shoes
$150
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
$190
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Luka 5 'Ghost' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Women's Shoes
$200
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
$140
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$220
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$140
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
$140
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$160
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise' Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Women's Shoes
$300
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
$340
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$340
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$260

White sneakers for women: iconic style

Discover women's white sneakers with Nike Air cushioning that creates a quick-off-the-ground sensation. It's designed to put a spring in your step as you work through your training session. It's also ultra-responsive, delivering powerful energy return to keep you moving. Want comfort you can rely on? We've got you covered. Look out for cushioned insoles that create a cloud-like feeling underfoot. Meanwhile, foam midsoles deliver a flexible yet supportive sensation that powers your performance.

Whether you're working hard in the gym or pounding the footpaths, we'll help you stay cool and focused. We've got women's white shoes with strategically placed mesh in the areas you need it most. Designed to allow air to circulate, these panels give you maximum breathability so you can focus on giving your best. For an extra boost, look out for perforations on the toe that create a flexible feel while allowing extra airflow.

When you're giving your all, you need shoes you can rely on. White sneakers for women with moulded overlays throughout the midfoot give you support with a snug fit. Plus, look out for designs with TPU plates in the heel—they deliver lateral stability, so you can make every stride with full conviction. You'll also get the grip you deserve, thanks to rubber outsoles that provide durable traction. Stay locked in until your last rep with sneakers featuring plastic caging on the side that creates a supportive feel.

Find women's white shoes that match your style. Choose from designs with a mix of real and synthetic leather that combine a layered look with top durability. Stitched overlays create a sleek and streamlined appearance. Looking for a pair with a touch of luxury? Plush suede accents instantly elevate your footwear. Pick a low-profile design with a laidback style, or opt for a high top pair that channels courtside-inspired cool. From golfing to tennis, we've also got shoes designed to help you excel in your favourite sports.