White Shoes

(382)
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
$220
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$240
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
$200
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Men's Shoes
$280
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$150
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
$210
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$160
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
$240
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$400
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Kobe Air Force 1 Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe Air Force 1 Low
Men's Shoes
$200
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
$160
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$200
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
$180
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
$170
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Younger Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Younger Kids' Shoes
$130
Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Baby &amp; Toddler Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Baby &amp; Toddler Shoes
$95
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
$140
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Shox Z Calistra SP
Nike Shox Z Calistra SP Women's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Shox Z Calistra SP
Women's Shoes
$220
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP Women's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro
Men's Shoes
$240
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
$130
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Just In
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
$110
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Just In
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$220
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
$180
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Jordan 4 Retro
Jordan 4 Retro Younger Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Jordan 4 Retro
Younger Kids' Shoes
$140
Jordan 4 Retro
Jordan 4 Retro Baby/Toddler Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Jordan 4 Retro
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$90
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Rare Air'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Rare Air' Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Rare Air'
Men's Shoes
$300
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
$250
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$160
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Men's Shoe
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Men's Shoe
$230
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skate Shoes
$150
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$90
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Men's Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Men's Shoes
$180
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Shox Z Calistra SP
Nike Shox Z Calistra SP Women's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Shox Z Calistra SP
Women's Shoes
$220
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP Women's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro
Men's Shoes
$240
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
$130
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Just In
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
$110
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Just In
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$220
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
$180
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Jordan 4 Retro
Jordan 4 Retro Younger Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Jordan 4 Retro
Younger Kids' Shoes
$140
Jordan 4 Retro
Jordan 4 Retro Baby/Toddler Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Jordan 4 Retro
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$90
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Rare Air'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Rare Air' Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Rare Air'
Men's Shoes
$300
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
$250
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$160
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Men's Shoe
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Men's Shoe
$230
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skate Shoes
$150
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$90
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Men's Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Men's Shoes
$180

White sneakers: Crisp Nike style

Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white shoes collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white sneakers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. They deliver comfort for sports and the street—from high tops that hug the ankle to white low top sneakers that enhance mobility.

Stay cushioned in a white shoe with Air Max tech

In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight sneakers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes—choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

Feel the bounce of Nike React

White shoes with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too—ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

The security to play at your best

When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why this white sneaker with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provides a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white sneakers with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

White shoes for comfort with each mile

Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, all-white shoes with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

Shoes designed for your sport

Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white sneakers perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if footy's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.