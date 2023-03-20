Women's high-top trainers: reach new heights
With their distinctive high-top collars and sleek silhouettes, our women's high tops are iconic. Discover durable footwear that'll have you playing at the top of your game.
Our ladies' high-top trainers are crafted with comfort in mind. Padding around the collar provides extra support for your ankle as you walk, while the comfy foam underfoot adds a spring to your step. And that's not all—originally designed for shooting hoops, the cushioning in our women's high-top trainers adds lightweight comfort—whether you're on the court or streets. Rubber outsoles with classic pivot circle designs add traction to your step, along with a touch of heritage hoop style.
Want to make a statement? Aim high with trainers in bold colourways. Explore our collection of high tops in vibrant shades: think contrasting leather and suede panels with oversized Swoosh logos for an eye-catching finish.