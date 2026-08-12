Women's Blue Sneakers

(43)
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
$270
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
$280
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$190
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
Discover your match.
Explore
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$190
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
Just In
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$230
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$260
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
$360
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
$240
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Women's Shoes
$160
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$230
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
$160
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
$160
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
$190
ACG LDV
ACG LDV Men‘s shoes
ACG LDV
Men‘s shoes
$190
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
$250
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$280
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
$200
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
30% off
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
$200
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
30% off
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off

Women's blue shoes: fresh and vibrant kicks

At Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best. That's where our women's blue sneakers come in. Packed with the high-performance features you expect from Nike, they're designed to help you stay confident and in control. Whether you're tearing up the track or hitting the gym, you'll get more from every step in our blue sneakers for women. Expect a selection of fresh colours, from pastel shades to statement hues. Keep an eye out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, too, as a mark of our world-class quality.

We craft our women's navy blue sneakers with innovative technology to make sure each step is as fresh as the first. Springy foam and bouncy air pockets underfoot minimise joint strain while giving you a responsive feel. This helps keep you pushing through those long sessions. These features also absorb impact, helping to prevent injury during training. Plus, they're made from lightweight materials, so they won't weigh you down when it's time to pick up the pace.

When you're ready to go, stay in control with our women's blue shoes. Targeted structure at the ankles, arches and heels improves stability and support, reducing your risk of injury during intense activity. For weightlifting sessions, pick a pair with wider soles for improved balance. The wider surface area helps you stay grounded as you push through those heavy reps. When it comes to dynamic movement, engineered mesh uppers feature built-in stretch, giving you the flexibility to smash through squats and jumps. Look out for forefoot flex grooves that give you the freedom to push yourself through any movement.

Whatever your day holds, we've got women's blue shoes to suit. Training for a marathon? Our road-running shoes feature extra-high foam stacks and super-soft cushioning to reduce fatigue and absorb shock. Internal fit bands wrap snugly around the midfoot for a secure fit. To support your feet with every stride on hard ground, our Nike Air Zoom units are responsive and springy, helping cushion the impact every time you land. Meanwhile, foam cushioning gives you a plush underfoot sensation and a fresh feel. If you're hitting the streets, navy blue women's sneakers with a sleek profile and durable leather uppers bring an iconic twist to your laid-back look.

When you step out on the pitch in our women's blue sneakers, you can play your best game. Soccer boots featuring our NikeSkin touch zone bring your foot closer to the ball, thanks to engineered mesh uppers. This means you get better control while dribbling and passing in any weather. Plus, we construct our footwear to give you a natural fit, so you can move with total freedom. When playing outdoors, studs underfoot help you stay in control during bursts of speed and quick pivots.