Women's walking sneakers: comfortable shoes for every adventure
Whether you're hitting the trail or pacing the tarmac, do it in a pair of Nike women's walking shoes. Move fearlessly over any surface in supportive walking shoes that combine flexibility with stability. For a firm grip on slippery surfaces, choose a pair of trail shoes with Vibram lugged outsoles for exceptional traction. Or, feel like you can smash out the kilometres, thanks to increased stack heights that absorb impact and cushion your feet.
Technology supporting every step
Back in 1978, Nike launched the first running shoes with air pockets on the outsole. And we didn't stop there. You can expect the same powerful technology and innovative features in our walking sneakers for women. Whatever surface you tackle and at whatever pace, our shoes are engineered for movement. Think ZoomX midsoles—a foam technology originally used in aerospace innovation. This advanced cushioning delivers maximum energy return, propelling you forward with every step. Want ladies' comfortable sneakers that'll take you through the seasons? Look for engineered mesh materials that won't stiffen, even when wet.
Support from the ground up
Our women's walking shoes have different levels of stability to suit your goals. Some terrains demand more flexible shoes, while others need extra traction. You'll find walking sneakers for women with tough rubber soles that can handle all kinds of surfaces. For the highest grip level, look for generative traction patterns combined with rubber lugs. These offer stability while going up and down hills and a smoother transition on roads.
Cushioning comfort
Experience a cloud-like feeling with our performance technology designed to cushion every step you take. If you mostly train on tarmac, explore our choice of road shoes. These feature ultra-lightweight, responsive midsoles that absorb impact every time your foot hits the road. On your feet for hours? Discover our ladies' comfortable sneakers with exaggerated rocker outsoles for all-day cushioning.
Design and functionality
Our walking sneakers for women come in a rainbow of colours to suit your style. Design details help keep you visible in low-light conditions. We've also replaced traditional overlays with engineered mesh patterns that offer enhanced functionality without altering the iconic Nike design. And because this mesh is stronger and more flexible than traditional fibres, our women's walking shoes are stable and breathable across a range of trail conditions.
Attention to detail
We know that little details add up. You can count on clever design details, such as embroidered eyestays around the laces to keep your feet secure, pull tabs at the tongue and heel, and bendable heels, so you can easily put your shoes on with one hand.