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  4. Dri-FIT

Women's Dri-FIT Shorts

(66)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
$45
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
$110
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$90
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$70
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
$160
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
$160
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
$160
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Just In
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
$110
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$50
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
$50
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
$90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
$90
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$65
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
$65
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
$40
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$65
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Bestseller
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
$120
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
$45
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$65
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$45
Nike One Swoosh
Nike One Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$55
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
$60
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
$105
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate Shorts
Nike SB
Skate Shorts
$80
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
$110
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$50
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
$70
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
$55
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$85
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
$100
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
$85
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
$105
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
$95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
$60
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
$60
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$80
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Bestseller
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
$120
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
$45
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$65
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$45
Nike One Swoosh
Nike One Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$55
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
$60
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
$105
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate Shorts
Nike SB
Skate Shorts
$80
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
$110
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$50
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
$70
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
$55
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$85
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
$100
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
$85
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
$105
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
$95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
$60
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
$60
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$90
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$80