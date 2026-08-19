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  3. Dri-FIT

Women's Dri-FIT Trousers & Tights

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
$45
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
$110
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
$140
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
$170
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
$110
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$160
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$80
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$75
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
$110
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
$180
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Just In
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$75
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
$100
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
$150
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$50
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
$50
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Joggers
$140