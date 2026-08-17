Nike walking shoes: ready for every adventure
We've built our walking shoes and sneakers to go the extra distance. Innovative features such as Nike Air cushioning and high-traction outsoles mean nothing stands between you and the open road. For maximum comfort, look out for shoes for walking with our ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole. It delivers high energy return with every stride, so you can keep moving forward.
Shoes for all your adventures
Discover our choice of all-terrain walking sneakers, designed with grippy soles for extra traction on tricky trails. Heading on an off-road adventure? Choose shoes equipped with the robust Vibram Megagrip outsole. Its specially engineered lug pattern is designed with wide spacing, giving you incredible traction on technical terrain. Prefer urban routes? Opt for our flexible walking sneakers, designed with lightweight uppers enhanced with Flyknit technology. High-strength fibres create targeted areas, which offer support, stretch and breathability. Meanwhile, supportive overlays help centre your foot in the shoe to improve posture and help prevent injury.
Cushioning for all day comfort
Enjoy walking shoes with cloud-like comfort, thanks to our cushioning technology. They compress on landing to absorb the force of impact. For the highest level of cushioning, look for our shoes for walking with a tall foam stack. This minimises impact, so you get a smooth ride while protecting your joints and muscles. The plush feel is combined with grooved rocker outsoles. We've engineered them specifically to absorb any bumps you hit along the way.
Shoes that go the distance
When you're ticking off the kilometres, you need walking shoes to keep you comfortable and focused. Look out for styles crafted with engineered mesh. This high-strength, high-performance material mixes tight and loose ventilation patterns for targeted breathability. You'll find tightly woven fabric in high-wear areas such as the toes, with open holes in the upper for maximum ventilation where you need it. For wet-weather walks and all-season wear, explore our shoes for walking with water-resistant uppers.
Details make all the difference
We know how much the little things add up. That's why we've packed our walking shoes with thoughtful details. Think pull tabs on the heel and collar that make getting shoes on and off easy. For trail-running, we've added ankle gaiters to some styles to stop dirt and debris from getting into the shoe. You'll also find slim, cushioned collars that ensure plush comfort and a smart, streamlined look.