Nike BB shoes & sneakers: unleash your dreams
Our basketball journey began in the 1980s with the launch of our first pair of Air Jordans. We've been creating innovative basketball shoes ever since. Today, our sneakers combine exceptional on-court traction with matchless cushioning and support, so you can power through every move with confidence. Expect a choice of upper styles to suit your preference, plus grippy outsoles to keep you stable throughout each jump, turn and pivot.
Precise engineering
Built from lightweight materials that move with you and hold their shape, Nike basketball shoes set you free to fly. You'll find low-profile styles that allow for maximum movement, as well as ankle-hugging designs that provide exceptional support and stability for your joints. Meanwhile, breathable weaves and strategically placed ventilation panels help your feet stay cool and comfortable throughout the toughest on-court action. When it comes to graphics and colourways, you can keep your look on the down-low with a simple monochrome pair. Or make a statement with bright contrasting hues and bold motifs.
Supportive inner soles
Lightning-fast turns. Turbo-charged sprints. Impossible leaps and landings. Because the game can be tough on your body, we make our Nike basketball sneakers with shock-absorbing foam for maximum protection. Responsive cushioning throughout the sole absorbs the impact of every step, while our acclaimed Nike Air units give you extra support without weighing you down. Look for designs with targeted wraparound panels in places where you need them most.
The grip you need
With engineered tread patterns crafted with the needs of your sport in mind, Nike basketball shoes give you the power to play confidently. Pairs with central grooves are ideal for supporting side-to-side movements, while pivot circles make it simple to turn and change direction quickly. You'll also find strategically placed cutaway sections that help reduce weight without compromising stability. And with durable materials built to take plenty of action, your new BB shoes will go the distance with you.
Junior basketball sneakers
At Nike, we believe young sports players deserve the same pro-quality gear as their heroes. That's why we make our junior-size basketball shoes with the high-spec materials and engineered details we use for our adult range, giving them the support they need as they hone their skills out on the court. And because junior athletes love to channel the pros as they play, you'll find designs inspired by some of basketball's most iconic superstars.