BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL

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Basketball Shoes

(159)
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$200
Nike S.T. Charge
Nike S.T. Charge Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Charge
Basketball Shoes
$190
KD19 'Black'
KD19 'Black' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
KD19 'Black'
Basketball Shoes
$230
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
$140
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
Just In
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$230
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
$80
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$220
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$90
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Book 2 "Tiger Camo" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Basketball Shoes
$210
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
$150
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
$160
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
$200
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Luka 5 'Ghost' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
$160
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
$200
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
$180
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
$140
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Tatum 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
$110
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro
Men's Shoes
$240
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike S.T. Charge
Nike S.T. Charge Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Charge
Basketball Shoes
$190
Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
$210
Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
$140
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$90
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$230
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$200
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$230
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
$180
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$270
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
$320
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Basketball Shoes
$270
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
$220
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Basketball Shoes
$280
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
$260
Kobe V
Kobe V Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
$160
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$170
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Basketball Shoes
$230
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
$130
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
$130
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
Just In
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
$80
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
Men's Shoes
$210
Kobe Dunk Low Protro
Kobe Dunk Low Protro Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe Dunk Low Protro
Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro
Men's Shoes
$240
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$160
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$160

Nike BB shoes & sneakers: unleash your dreams

Our basketball journey began in the 1980s with the launch of our first pair of Air Jordans. We've been creating innovative basketball shoes ever since. Today, our sneakers combine exceptional on-court traction with matchless cushioning and support, so you can power through every move with confidence. Expect a choice of upper styles to suit your preference, plus grippy outsoles to keep you stable throughout each jump, turn and pivot.

Precise engineering

Built from lightweight materials that move with you and hold their shape, Nike basketball shoes set you free to fly. You'll find low-profile styles that allow for maximum movement, as well as ankle-hugging designs that provide exceptional support and stability for your joints. Meanwhile, breathable weaves and strategically placed ventilation panels help your feet stay cool and comfortable throughout the toughest on-court action. When it comes to graphics and colourways, you can keep your look on the down-low with a simple monochrome pair. Or make a statement with bright contrasting hues and bold motifs.

Supportive inner soles

Lightning-fast turns. Turbo-charged sprints. Impossible leaps and landings. Because the game can be tough on your body, we make our Nike basketball sneakers with shock-absorbing foam for maximum protection. Responsive cushioning throughout the sole absorbs the impact of every step, while our acclaimed Nike Air units give you extra support without weighing you down. Look for designs with targeted wraparound panels in places where you need them most.

The grip you need

With engineered tread patterns crafted with the needs of your sport in mind, Nike basketball shoes give you the power to play confidently. Pairs with central grooves are ideal for supporting side-to-side movements, while pivot circles make it simple to turn and change direction quickly. You'll also find strategically placed cutaway sections that help reduce weight without compromising stability. And with durable materials built to take plenty of action, your new BB shoes will go the distance with you.

Junior basketball sneakers

At Nike, we believe young sports players deserve the same pro-quality gear as their heroes. That's why we make our junior-size basketball shoes with the high-spec materials and engineered details we use for our adult range, giving them the support they need as they hone their skills out on the court. And because junior athletes love to channel the pros as they play, you'll find designs inspired by some of basketball's most iconic superstars.