Gym leggings with pockets: utility style
To perform at your best, you need total freedom. Nike leggings with pockets deliver just that. Blending sportswear innovation with a practical design, they fit like a second skin. But you'll also have places to stash your essentials while you're on the move. And, because our designs stretch in all directions, you can train in comfort without worrying about them sagging or slipping.
Stay focused on what matters
Whether you're training for a marathon or hitting the gym, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. Look out for innovative technology such as our InfinaLock fabric. This helps to improve blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. With all your essentials safely stashed away, you can also stay focused on what matters.
Designs made with performance in mind
Things can get heated when you're pushing your limits. To help you stay cool, choose tights with pockets crafted with Dri-FIT technology. This smart fabric wicks moisture away from the skin, moving it across the garment's surface so it can evaporate quickly. This means you stay dry and fresh for longer. Breathable weaves allow air to circulate, keeping you comfortable as you chase your goals. For maximum ventilation, opt for styles featuring mesh panels in high-heat zones.
Made for comfort
Looking for workout leggings with pockets that'll pass the squat test with flying colours? Our durable fabrics won't let you down. Choose a firm-support style that'll keep you moving with confidence—even during the toughest workouts. And for a smooth silhouette and maximum coverage, why not go for a pair with an extra-wide waistband? These designs help prevent rolling and sliding, so you can stay focused on your goals.
Keep your essentials close
Our leggings feature multiple pockets in easy-access areas, including leggings with side pockets. Look out for drop-in back pockets that are ideal for storing smaller items like keys and cards. Meanwhile, leggings with phone pockets make it super-easy to stash your phone when you're running or bushwalking. For maximum security, look out for leggings with zip pockets that are perfect for keeping your essentials safe. And because we know how much comfort matters, we've made our side pockets seamless to minimise irritation.
Stay cool in breathable shorts
For warm-weather workouts, leggings and shorts with built-in storage are a game-changer. Discover sleek biker shorts and cropped 7/8 leggings featuring streamlined side pockets to stash your phone. No matter your preference, you can expect breathable, super-stretchy fabrics that move with you while keeping your hands free.