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Leggings With Pockets

NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
$40
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
$100
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$80
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
$90
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$85
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140

Gym leggings with pockets: utility style

To perform at your best, you need total freedom. Nike leggings with pockets deliver just that. Blending sportswear innovation with a practical design, they fit like a second skin. But you'll also have places to stash your essentials while you're on the move. And, because our designs stretch in all directions, you can train in comfort without worrying about them sagging or slipping.

Stay focused on what matters

Whether you're training for a marathon or hitting the gym, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. Look out for innovative technology such as our InfinaLock fabric. This helps to improve blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. With all your essentials safely stashed away, you can also stay focused on what matters.

Designs made with performance in mind

Things can get heated when you're pushing your limits. To help you stay cool, choose tights with pockets crafted with Dri-FIT technology. This smart fabric wicks moisture away from the skin, moving it across the garment's surface so it can evaporate quickly. This means you stay dry and fresh for longer. Breathable weaves allow air to circulate, keeping you comfortable as you chase your goals. For maximum ventilation, opt for styles featuring mesh panels in high-heat zones.

Made for comfort

Looking for workout leggings with pockets that'll pass the squat test with flying colours? Our durable fabrics won't let you down. Choose a firm-support style that'll keep you moving with confidence—even during the toughest workouts. And for a smooth silhouette and maximum coverage, why not go for a pair with an extra-wide waistband? These designs help prevent rolling and sliding, so you can stay focused on your goals.

Keep your essentials close

Our leggings feature multiple pockets in easy-access areas, including leggings with side pockets. Look out for drop-in back pockets that are ideal for storing smaller items like keys and cards. Meanwhile, leggings with phone pockets make it super-easy to stash your phone when you're running or bushwalking. For maximum security, look out for leggings with zip pockets that are perfect for keeping your essentials safe. And because we know how much comfort matters, we've made our side pockets seamless to minimise irritation.

Stay cool in breathable shorts

For warm-weather workouts, leggings and shorts with built-in storage are a game-changer. Discover sleek biker shorts and cropped 7/8 leggings featuring streamlined side pockets to stash your phone. No matter your preference, you can expect breathable, super-stretchy fabrics that move with you while keeping your hands free.