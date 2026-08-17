  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights
    4. /
  4. Tights & Leggings

Pockets Training & Gym Tights & Leggings

Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
$40
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
$100
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$140
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$80
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$75
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$70
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$95
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$85
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
$110