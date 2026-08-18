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Older Kids Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

(19)
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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Sports 
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Training & Gym
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Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$40
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
$60
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
$40
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
$65
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
$55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$40
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
$45
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
$60
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts