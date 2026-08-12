Older Kids Accessories & Equipment

(17)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
$35
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$30
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
$50
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
20% off
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
$60
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
$30
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
$35
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Bestseller
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
$35
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
$40
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
$35
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
$35
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
$35
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
$35
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$30
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
$30
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
30% off
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
30% off