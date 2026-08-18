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Nike Black Friday Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(34)
Australia Club
Australia Club Women's Nike Football Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Australia Club
Women's Nike Football Fleece Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
20% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
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Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
LeBron 'Masked Menace'
LeBron 'Masked Menace' Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
LeBron 'Masked Menace'
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Top
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
20% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
20% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Full-Zip Fleece Skate Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
30% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
30% off