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Nike Black Friday Clothing

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Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Boxy Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Boxy Graphic T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
30% off
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Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's T-Shirt
Nike
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Therma-FIT Winterized Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Therma-FIT Winterized Running Trousers
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Luka
Luka Men's T-Shirt
Luka
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's French Terry Shorts
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Top
30% off
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Brushed Trousers
Book Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Goalie Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Goalie Top
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
20% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
30% off
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
30% off
Jordan Everyday Plus
Jordan Everyday Plus Festival Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Plus
Festival Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Women's Sleeveless Tank
Jordan
Women's Sleeveless Tank
20% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
Jordan
Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
20% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Jumpsuit
Nike Zenvy
Women's Jumpsuit
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Trail Running Jacket
30% off
Nike Calm Slide 2.0 Premium
Nike Calm Slide 2.0 Premium Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Calm Slide 2.0 Premium
Younger Kids' Shoes
20% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan Essentials
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
20% off
Jordan
Jordan Men's Lightweight Draft Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Lightweight Draft Jacket
30% off
Nike Multiplier Low
Nike Multiplier Low Golf Quarter Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Multiplier Low
Golf Quarter Socks (2 Pairs)
30% off
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
20% off
Jordan
Jordan Everyday No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Everyday No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
20% off
Nike Everyday Essential
Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Recycled Materials
Nike Everyday Essential
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Jordan Everyday
Jordan Everyday Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Everyday
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
20% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
Jordan
Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
20% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Jumpsuit
Nike Zenvy
Women's Jumpsuit
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Trail Running Jacket
30% off
Nike Calm Slide 2.0 Premium
Nike Calm Slide 2.0 Premium Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Calm Slide 2.0 Premium
Younger Kids' Shoes
20% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan Essentials
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
20% off
Jordan
Jordan Men's Lightweight Draft Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Lightweight Draft Jacket
30% off
Nike Multiplier Low
Nike Multiplier Low Golf Quarter Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Multiplier Low
Golf Quarter Socks (2 Pairs)
30% off
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
20% off
Jordan
Jordan Everyday No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Everyday No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
20% off
Nike Everyday Essential
Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Recycled Materials
Nike Everyday Essential
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Jordan Everyday
Jordan Everyday Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Everyday
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
20% off