What Are the Best Nike Basketball Shoes?

Before you choose a shoe, you should familiarise yourself with the key components of a basketball shoe. There are three main parts of a basketball sneaker to pay close attention to, keeping in mind your body, position and playing style.



Upper

The upper part of the basketball shoe can help provide ankle support, especially during multi-directional moves and quick cuts. It can also provide impact protection. The upper comes in three levels: high top, low top and mid top (or mid cut).

High tops provide maximum ankle support and stability, but they are also the heaviest of the three upper styles. Players who are prone to ankle injuries will appreciate their high-cut collar and padding. Larger and more aggressive players such as centres and power forwards might choose a high top for maximum comfort. Those who enjoy heritage b-ball style might gravitate to classic high-top sneakers like the Nike Air Force or Converse Chuck Taylors.

Low tops provide the least ankle support but allow you to generate maximum agility and speed. Low tops are lightweight and flexible, perfect for guards and small forwards. Choose from a wide range of Air Jordans if you're looking for a shoe to help you take flight.

Mid cuts or mid tops are great for all-round players because they offer a happy medium between the high top and the low top. Mid tops are more flexible than a high top because the upper sits right at the base of the ankle, allowing for greater joint mobility so you can stay agile but locked in. They are also lighter in weight than a high top but still slightly heavier than a low top.

According to the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine (AAPSM), 68 percent of NBA players wear a high-top shoe, 15 percent a mid-top shoe and 10 percent a low-top basketball shoe for regular play. The AAPSM recommends that a player's choice depend on what fits properly.



The closure system is another important feature of the upper. While laces are most common, you might find combination systems to provide more security. For instance, some Nike Zoom Freak models have a moulded hook-and-loop strap that wraps over the lower laces to help reduce internal foot movement.



Midsole

Found in the middle of the shoe, a basketball shoe's midsole provides cushioning and comfort to help reduce fatigue and body stress. You'll want the midsole to be flexible but sturdy enough to absorb impact to the foot during gameplay. You might look for cut-outs in the foam to help reduce weight and provide optimal responsiveness. Features on the outside of the shoe can come in handy, like an external piece of lightweight durable TPU on the outer-side midsole of the Nike Zoom Freak. It helps keep your foot stable over the footbed when making quick side-to-side directional changes.



Outsole

The outsole (on the outermost underside of the shoe) helps to provide maximum multi-directional traction, grip and balance. Avoid slipping when you change directions, pivot or jump by finding flat and wide outsoles with grooves and ridges in the design. You'll also find outsole features on shoes like some of the Nike Kyrie sneakers, which have rubber that wraps up along the inner foot to give you traction when pushing off your edges.