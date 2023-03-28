Skip to main content
      Basketball
      Clothing
      Shorts

      Men's Knee Length Basketball Shorts

      Shorts
      Knee Length
      Golden State Warriors
      Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €64.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's Reversible 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
      €29.99
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €64.99
      San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
      San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €64.99
      Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
      Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
      €39.99
      Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Golden State Warriors City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air Men's Shorts
      €44.99
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Mesh Shorts
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €49.99
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      €69.99
      Detroit Pistons Icon Edition
      Detroit Pistons Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's 20cm (approx.) Premium Basketball Shorts
      Member Access
      €89.99
      New York Knicks Icon Edition
      New York Knicks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €39.99
      Miami Heat City Edition
      Miami Heat City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99