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Basketball & NBA Shorts

(78)
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
€ 99,99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 49,99
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
Just In
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
€ 79,99
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 34,99
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Classic
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
€ 69,99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€ 59,99
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 39,99
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
JA
JA Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
JA
Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 99,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
€ 119,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
€ 44,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€ 64,99
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Basketball Shorts
€ 99,99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€ 34,99
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
€ 64,99
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
€ 69,99
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
Kobe
Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
€ 74,99
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 59,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
Just In
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 89,99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
€ 74,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
€ 69,99
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
€ 74,99
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€ 64,99
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Basketball Shorts
€ 99,99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€ 34,99
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
€ 64,99
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
€ 69,99
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
Kobe
Older Kids' Basketball Shorts
€ 74,99
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 59,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
Just In
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 89,99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
€ 74,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
€ 69,99
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
€ 74,99
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
€ 69,99
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99

Basketball shorts: bringing pro technology to the team

Our basketball shorts are designed to help you raise your game. Think flexible fabrics that move with you and breathable weaves that keep you cool. Plus, with a wide range of colours and fits, you'll find the perfect option for you. Explore bright colours to make a statement or neutral tones that go with anything. You'll also spot team-branded options that let you rep your heroes in style. Our long basketball shorts give extra coverage and a casual look, while shorter basketball shorts are ideal for a barely-there feel. Each pair features our iconic Nike Swoosh, too—an unmistakable badge of quality.

What makes Nike basketball-style shorts stand out on the court? For starters, smart fabrics ensure you can play your best. Lightweight and stretchy construction lets you move with total freedom, so there's nothing holding you back. Notches at the hems and elasticated waists accentuate the easy feel. Meanwhile, our innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it over the material's surface so it can dry quickly. Mesh panels and air vents allow for maximum ventilation, keeping you cool and dry. Look out for styles with pockets on the sides, which are ideal for keeping your essentials secure.

Caring for our planet is our most important goal. That's why, wherever possible, we make our clothing and footwear from sustainable materials. Look out for apparel made from at least 50% recycled content, such as recycled polyester and nylon spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. We haven't reached our goals yet, but we're on our way. To join us, choose basketball shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag.