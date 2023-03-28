Skip to main content
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Trousers
      €109.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Women's Tight Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV
      Women's Tight Running Shorts
      €69.99
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Nike
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      €49.99
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike TechKnit
      Nike TechKnit Men's Dri-FIT ADV Long-sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike TechKnit
      Men's Dri-FIT ADV Long-sleeve Running Top
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail T-Shirt
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Swoosh Icon Clash
      Nike Swoosh Icon Clash Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded All-over Print Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Icon Clash
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded All-over Print Sports Bra
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential Women's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Women's Running Trousers
      €89.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura Women's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Women's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365 Men's Flash Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365
      Men's Flash Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      €29.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Running clothing: move in style

      The Nike journey began with running back in 1971. Today, running clothes are still at the heart of what we do, and we're constantly fine-tuning our gear to maximise your performance. Make the most of weekend park runs in breathable, comfortable kit in the freshest new shades and cuts. Power along outdoor trails in any weather, in clothing that works as hard as you do. Or own the streets in running gear that's built to keep you feeling strong over tough distances.

      Run in any weather

      Nike running clothing is engineered to work in challenging conditions. Our lightweight shorts and singlets use mesh fabrics to deliver extra airflow on hotter days. When the temperature drops, layer up in long-sleeve styles made from breathable knits. Look out for tops with thumbholes that extend the coverage to your hands. Whatever the weather, our Dri-FIT Technology will wick sweat away from your skin, so you stay dry and comfortable.

      Hit the trail in outdoor running gear

      Stay fresh and comfortable on tough outdoor runs in our specially designed gear. Wrap up for chilly starts in lightweight base layers, made with ventilated fabric to optimise your body temperature as you warm up. Packable running jackets make it easy to adapt your kit to changing conditions. You'll also find reflective design elements that add extra visibility for late evenings and early mornings. Look out for tops and bottoms with multiple pockets to store phones, cards and keys – plus essential snacks to power you through long-distance runs.

      Support your performance with the essentials

      Performance running wear is about more than tops and bottoms – what's underneath is important too. Our sports bras minimise bounce and set you free to enjoy your run. These come in padded and non-padded designs to suit your style. And to take care of your feet, our ultra-thin lightweight socks are engineered to fit like a second skin, with ventilation panels and non-slip soles.

      Get ahead in the latest looks

      Discover running clothes that look as good as they feel in our latest collections. Be inspired by striking prints teamed with iconic Nike branding. Stand out in bold colour-block patterns, fresh pastels and primary brights, or add pops of colour to your running apparel with contrasting zippers and drawcords. You can hit the road in matching pieces, or mix up your selection with boldly clashing styles. If you'd rather keep your style on the down-low, choose classic blacks and blues.

      Go green in sustainable running apparel

      At Nike, we're committed to making sportswear with genuine green credentials. That's why you'll find running gear made with up to 75% recycled polyester fibres. It's also why we've developed ColorDry technology, which involves dying our fabric using zero water. And it's why our running clothing is built to last. We develop our gear by talking to runners, and learning what makes great quality kit. That's how we landed on sustainable fabrics that move and flex when you do – and hold their shape. And that's not forgetting smart details like breathable panels and storage pockets, for running apparel that supports you mile after mile.