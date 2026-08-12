Older Kids

(963)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
€ 54,99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
€ 74,99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
€ 44,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 144,99
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
€ 59,99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 32,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€ 19,99
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
€ 19,99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 34,99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 59,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
€ 32,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
€ 64,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
€ 37,99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
€ 59,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 13,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€ 17,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 37,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 64,99
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 114,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
€ 54,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 84,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike
Nike Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Bestseller
Nike
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
€ 27,99
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
€ 99,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 32,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
€ 29,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
€ 29,99
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 119,99
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
€ 24,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
€ 64,99
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
€ 119,99
F.C. Barcelona
F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
€ 64,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 37,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 64,99
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 114,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
€ 54,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 84,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike
Nike Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Bestseller
Nike
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
€ 27,99
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
€ 99,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 32,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
€ 29,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
€ 29,99
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 119,99
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
€ 24,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
€ 64,99
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
€ 119,99
F.C. Barcelona
F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
€ 64,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 99,99