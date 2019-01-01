Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%

Nike ZoomX VaporflyNEXT%

The Nike ZoomX VaporflyNEXT% is the fast you’ve never seen—or felt—before. By combining our two most innovative technologies, Nike ZoomX foam and VaporWeave material, it’s the fastest shoe we’ve ever made. Scroll down to learn more about the future of racing shoes.

A Built-In Secret Weapon

A full-length, carbon fiber plate underfoot provides a propulsive sensation to help you push the pace.

All-new Nike Vaporweave Material

Our new VaporWeave material is insanely strong and crazy lightweight. It’s also water resistant so go ahead and pour water over your head—these shoes won’t soak it all up.

A Midsole Made For Speed

Added Nike ZoomX foam in the forefoot delivers exceptional energy return.

Inspired by World Champion Runners

With insights from elite runners like Mo Farah and Shalane Flanagan, Nike designers updated the full Vaporfly system from top to bottom—creating our fastest racing shoe ever.

Meet the shoes that'll help you meet your goals. The Nike Zoom Series is made with some of the most innovative Nike technology to help you hit top speed –whether it's a weekday training run or a weekend race. Which do you need?

For Everyday Runs

Midsole: Zoom Air
Upper: Flymesh, Flywire
Best for: Daily runs, long runs

Midsole: Nike ZoomX Foam
Upper: Flymesh, Flywire
Best for: Daily runs, tempo runs, intervals, long runs

For Race Days

Midsole: Nike React Foam, Carbon fiber plate
Upper: VaporWeave
Best for: 5ks to marathons, tempo runs, long runs

Midsole: Nike ZoomXFoam, Carbon fiber plate
Upper: VaporWeave
Best for: 5ks to marathons

