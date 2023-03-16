Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Basketball Clothing

      Sports BrasTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsSocks
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €109.99
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      €44.99
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €109.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €59.99
      Kyrie 7
      Kyrie 7
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      €69.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Chicago Bulls City Edition
      Chicago Bulls City Edition Men's Nike NBA Logo T-Shirt
      Chicago Bulls City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Logo T-Shirt
      €32.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Top
      €74.99
      Team 31 Courtside
      Team 31 Courtside Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Team 31 Courtside
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €49.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Graphic Fleece Crew-neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Graphic Fleece Crew-neck Sweatshirt
      €69.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's Reversible 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
      Men's Reversible 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      €49.99
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      €79.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Basketball Jacket
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      €69.99
      Miami Heat Courtside
      Miami Heat Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      Miami Heat Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      €69.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Washed Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Men's Washed Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Showtime
      Nike Dri-FIT Showtime Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Showtime
      Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      €69.99
      Golden State Warriors Statement Edition
      Golden State Warriors Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      €42.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
      €44.99
      San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
      San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      €64.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      €44.99
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Basketball clothing: put your game face on

      Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

      Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

      Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.