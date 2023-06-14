Men's trousers and tights: move with purpose
For warmth that doesn't compromise breathability, choose men's trousers and tights from Nike. Whether you're running or training, you'll experience intense comfort in designs that let you step, bend and lunge towards your goals.
Keep warm, stay focused
Therma-FIT technology keeps you warm in cold weather. Men's trousers with Therma-FIT fabric deliver the right level of heat for the winter months, so you can focus on your miles. Men's sports trousers with super-soft and lightweight Nike Therma Flex fabric lock the heat in while allowing for free movement. That means you can run and train outdoors without feeling a chill.
Stay agile in running tights for men
Our running trousers are made for speed. Whether you're hitting the track or the treadmill, you'll feel like nothing is holding you back. Men's pants with VaporKnit technology offer reduced cling and a precision fit to keep you streamlined and super fast. Running tights for men also deliver a snug supportive feel. Areas of ventilation keep you comfortable on long runs and super-stretchy fabric means you're never restricted. Wear them alone or layer under shorts for extra warmth as you rack up the miles on cool days.
Sweat-wicking men's trousers for tough workouts
On the court or in the gym, Dri-FIT Technology delivers complete comfort. Men's training pants with sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric help moisture to evaporate incredibly fast. When you feel dry, you'll have the confidence to push harder and unleash your competitive side. Breathable fabric offers lightweight cooling. For increased airflow, choose men's sports trousers with mesh and open-hole fabric in high-heat areas. These panels let hot air out and cool air in, so you can concentrate on hitting your goals.
Stash your stuff in style
Choose Tech Fleece training trousers for a clean, tailored look. Tapered legs offer everyday wearability while a roomy thigh design means you can move easily and naturally. Men's trousers with pockets let you warm your hands during outside training and easily store essentials. Pants with a dedicated media pocket provide a secure space for your smartphone and zipped pockets keep small items safe. To store even more stuff, choose cargo pants for extra practicality. With zero distractions, all you'll need to worry about is smashing your PB.
A fit that works for you
When you want to be at the top of your game, you need trousers that make it easier to get there. Elastic waistbands with drawcords let you create a snug fit so you're securely covered and ready for anything that training throws at you. Trousers with zips at the ankle make it easy to change after warming up and before cooling down. Plus, they increase ventilation during the toughest training sessions.
Take on the elements in weather-resistant men's pants
Don't let rough conditions dull your determination. Choose weather-proof men's pants when your training takes you outside. Durable, water-resistant fabrics and finishes shield you from wet and windy weather. Think they'll weigh you down? Think again. They're lightweight enough to keep you moving fast, so nothing can block you from the finish line.