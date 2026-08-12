Women's Trainers

Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
+1
Just In
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Moon Shoe Energy
Moon Shoe Energy
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Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
+8
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
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Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
+7
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€ 309,99
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+9
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€ 89,99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Nike Air Max Plus Suede Women's Shoes
+1
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Women's Shoes
€ 199,99
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot Shoes
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot
Shoes
€ 749,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
€ 129,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoe
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoe
€ 119,99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
€ 129,99
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Women's shoes: unleash your power

You're a runner. A weightlifter. A committed cyclist. A passionate footie player. A dedicated HIIT enthusiast. Whatever your exercise passion, our women's trainers are built to help you achieve your potential. Expect carefully designed details such as custom tread patterns to suit the needs of your chosen sport and engineered uppers that support your foot through each stride and movement.

Lightweight uppers: the freedom to move

Because great sporting shoes should never weigh you down, we create our women's sports trainers with light, comfortable materials that set you free to fly. Breathable weaves that flex with each movement of your foot help you stay cool and focused as your body begins to generate heat, while durable leather and faux leather materials ensure your new footwear is built to go the distance. Heading out for an open trail run, or training in wet weather? We have specialist women's sneakers made with water-resistant membranes and finishes, so you can exercise in comfort through challenging conditions.

Supportive inner soles: train with confidence

A pair of specialist sports shoes is a must to protect your muscles and joints from shocks and impacts as you exercise. Shoes for women with our acclaimed Nike Air units built in provide light, responsive cushioning that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, cushioned padding through the midsole soaks up the energy of each stride, jump and landing, helping to reduce pain and fatigue. If you like your footwear with a springy, propulsive feel, go for women's sneakers with our Nike Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam.

Engineered outsoles to unlock your potential

Our trainers for women come with outsoles designed for the unique needs of your sport, so you can build your performance from the ground up. Lightweight designs with grippy, removable spikes are perfect for lightning-fast track sprints. Meanwhile, durable rubber soles with lightly textured surfaces help you pound out the miles through tough road races and challenging marathons. Repping your team in a must-win footie fixture? Our women's shoe range includes football boots with a selection of stud styles to suit the playing surface and conditions you'll be tackling.

Nike's Move to Zero: protect our planet's future

Safeguarding the health of our environment needs us all to do our bit, so we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. It's a company-wide project with a focused purpose: to take our organisation to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, we divert an average of one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year, and repurpose them into high-performance yarns for our footwear and apparel. Ready to join us on the journey? Choose Nike women's trainers from our Sustainable Materials range.

Are women's trainers the same size as men's?

Because women's feet are often shaped differently to men's, we make our ladies' trainers in a size range to suit. Generally, women's shoes are slimmer overall and narrower around the heel. Meanwhile, a typical man's shoe is a similar width from heel to toe, and wider overall. Also, anatomical differences between men and women mean there's sometimes a need for different levels of cushioning. For example, women's arches tend to flatten more during walking, meaning that the right support is crucial.