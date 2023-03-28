- Buying GuideWaterproof Running Gear for Rainy-Day Runs
Running shoes: your best performance yet
Smash your personal workout goals in our boundary-pushing running shoes. From our cutting-edge construction to our decades-long expertise, we draw on everything to keep you going for that final mile. Innovation is what we do – you can even opt for running shoes made from recycled materials for an eco-friendly choice.
Meet any challenge
You need shoes built to keep up with you, and that's what our running trainers will do. Padded collars brace your ankle, while grippy soles give you extra traction even on slippery or uneven terrain. Breathable exteriors feature layers of mesh for extra airflow. You'll feel the benefit as they help to wick away sweat and keep your feet cool and comfortable. Whether you're training for a half marathon or tackling your first 5K, our running shoes will help you get there.
Find more energy with responsive running shoes
Our running shoes are designed to help you get the most power out of every stride. Responsive foam soles help to maximise energy output and absorb impact from heavy landings for a smooth, fluid ride. Step after step, Nike running shoes will keep you moving forward.
Stay light on your feet
We make our running shoes from featherweight materials, so they'll never weigh you down. Choose a pair with stripped-back uppers for a light-as-air feel. Shoes with Nike Flyknit uppers are super streamlined and breathable, while still giving you the security and stability you need. Plus, no-sew skin overlays add durability without creating bulk. In these versatile low-profile silhouettes, you can go anywhere.
Experience innovation
Blending reliability with cutting-edge tech is at the heart of what we do – just look at our trail running shoes. Built for next-level traction, these shoes come with midsole cushioning that responds to every move you make. Tough outsoles offer stability on rocky terrain. Multi-directional traction lugs help you get uphill and downhill safely. And Zoom Air units in the forefoot deliver extra responsiveness and bounce.
Stride in comfort
Whether you're jogging or sprinting, our running shoes offer the ultimate level of comfort. Midsoles with ridiculous levels of cushioning keep your feet secure, while fine-knit uppers are light and breathable. Padded tongues provide even more softness, support and structure.
Discover your perfect running trainers
Find the pair of Nike running trainers that speaks to you. If getting your shoes on with minimal fuss is your priority, choose a pair with our FlyEase entry system. With these running shoes, you can adapt the thick cord laces to the exact shape of your foot. Looking for something that will slot easily into your casual wardrobe? Go for a minimalist pair of sneakers in a neutral colour. Or be bold and express yourself in statement-making shades. Look out for our signature Swoosh logo and find the right high-performance running shoes for you.