  1. Yoga
    2. /
  2. Clothing

Plus Size Yoga Clothing

Pants & Tights
Gender 
(0)
Women
Shop by Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Yoga
Fit 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Clothing 
(0)
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)