  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing

Plus Size Training & Gym Clothing

Tops & T-ShirtsPants & TightsSports Bras
Gender 
(0)
Women
Shop by Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Training & Gym
Fit 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Clothing 
(0)
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
¥9,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Women's Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
¥4,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One Classic
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
¥4,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)