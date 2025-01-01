Find a Store
Help
Order Status
Shipping & Delivery
Returns
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Sale
Terms of Use
Send Us Feedback
Join Us
Sign In
FEATURED
Shop All
Sandals
New to Sale
Shoes Under ¥10,000 After Discount
Bundle Sale
Added To Sale (July 24)
DISCOUNT RATE
40%OFF
30%OFF
20%OFF
SHOP ICONS
Air Max
Nike Air Jordan 1
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Dunk
MEN
Shoes
Clothing
Accessories
Jordan
WOMEN
KIDS
Shop All New Arrivals
Nike Direct Excluisves
Best Sellers
Summer Essentials
Graphic T-Shirts
ACG & Outdoor
Water Resistant Items
UV Protective Clothing
Shattered Backboard
SNKRS
Gift Card
Summer Sale: Up to 40% Off
Nike Air Max
Air Max Dn8
Air Jordan 1
Cortez
Shox
Pegasus
Structure
Customize with Nike By You
NEW FOR MEN
Accessories & Equipment
NEW FOR WOMEN
NEW FOR KIDS
New Releases
ACG & Outdoor⛰️
GORE-TEX
Sandals 2025
Air More Uptempo
Calm
Jordan Sandal
Rejuven8
Sandal Sale
ICONIC STYLES
Nike Pegasus
SHOES
Lifestyle
Slides
Running
Basketball
Soccer
Golf
Skateboarding
Training & Gym
White Sneakers
Under ¥10,000
CLOTHING
Tops & T-shirts
Fleece Clothing
Hoodies & Pullovers
Jackets & Vests
Pants & Tights
Shorts
Baselayer & Underwear
Matching Sets
ACCESSORIES & EQUIPMENT
Bags & Backpacks
Hats, Visors & Headbands
Socks
SHOP BY SPORT
Jerseys
Walking
Tennis
Breaking & Dance
Baseball
Bukatsu
MEN'S SALE
Nike Direct Exclusive
Air Superfly
Air Max Muse
Air Max Koko
Air Max Isla
Air Rift
Platform Shoes
Shorts
Sports Bras
Skirts & Dresses
24.7 Collection
Hats Visors & Headbands
Yoga & Training
WOMEN'S SALE
Clearance Sale
Mini Me
Kids' Air Force 1
Kids' Air Max
Kids' Dunk
Kids' Jordan 1
Cosmic Runner
Sonic Fly
Vomero 18
SHOES BY SIZE
Baby & Toddler (7cm~16cm)
Little Kids (14cm~22cm)
Big Kids (20cm~25cm)
ALL SHOES
Easy on & off
CLOTHING BY SIZE
Baby & Toddler (50cm~104cm)
Little Kids (98cm~122cm)
Big Kids (130cm~170cm)
ALL CLOTHING
Tops & T-Shirts
Boys Underwear
Jordan Clothing
Dance
KIDS' SALE
Rare Air Collection
Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn
Air Jordan 3
Air Jordan 4
Air Jordan 39
Jordan MVP
Jordan x PSG
Baby & Toddler (0~3 yrs)
Little Kids (3~7 yrs)
Big Kids (7~15 yrs)
ATHLETE
Luka Doncic
Jayson Tatum
Zion Williamson
Russell Westbrook
Popular Search Terms
Shop
See Terms & Conditions
Shipping Options
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Gift Card Terms and Conditions will be updated.
See details here.